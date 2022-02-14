Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

BBAU invites applications for PhD entrance exam

Candidates willing to take admission in PhD Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow can register themselves from February 15, 2022.
The last date for applying for PhD at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow is March 6 while the last date for submission of the fee is March 8. (ht file)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, is inviting online applications for its PhD Entrance Exam 2022. Candidates willing to take admission in PhD can register themselves from February 15, 2022. The last date for applying is March 6, while the last date for submission of the fee is March 8.

The university has uploaded the brochure of PhD entrance examination on its website, which has all the necessary information like available seats in various departments, eligibility, the process of application, fees to the last date for filling the application form, informed Rachana Gangwar, PRO, BBAU.

The registration fee for the open category is 1000, and for SC/ ST/ PWD, the registration fee is 500.

For more details, candidates can visit the university website www.bbau.ac.in.

Offline classes

Along with this, the university has decided to start offline classes. Classes for the fourth semester will start on February 21, and the classes for the first semester will be conducted from March 2 through offline mode. During this, Covid guidelines will be strictly followed by the university.

