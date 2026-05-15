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BBAU, LU students protest against NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

The protesters termed the National Testing Agency (NTA) a ‘corrupt body’ and demanded its immediate dissolution along with the minister’s resignation.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Students from various organisations have staged protests at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) and Lucknow University on Thursday against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the country’s growing examination scam crisis.

Lucknow University students stage protest (HT)

In BBAU, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) led the protest burning an effigy of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Gate No. 1. The protesters termed the National Testing Agency (NTA) a ‘corrupt body’ and demanded its immediate dissolution along with the minister’s resignation.

SFI unit secretary Sapan, and Manjesh alleged that the NTA has consistently failed to conduct secure examinations, suggesting that the paper leak is a result of government-protected coaching mafias. Another activist Ankit highlighted the mental agony of over 2.2 million aspirants, stating that such repeated failures push students toward hopelessness and suicide. The SFI vowed to continue its nationwide agitation until accountability is fixed and the “centralisation of education” is halted.

While in LU, organisations including the All India Students’ Association (AISA), National Students Youth Federation (NSYF), Bhim Army Student Federation (BASF) and Bhagat Singh Students’ Morcha (BSM), staged the protest at Gate No 1.

Varun Azad, vice-president of BASF, highlighted that the gradual handover of the education system to the market and private corporations is disproportionately impacting “poor, rural, Dalit, backward, and working-class students.” Deepankar from BSM concluded that when the few centralised examinations on which a large number of youth depend are repeatedly compromised by corruption and leaks, the issue “ceases to be merely an administrative failure and becomes a question of social justice.

 
babasaheb bhimrao ambedkar university national testing agency paper leak
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU, LU students protest against NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU, LU students protest against NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
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