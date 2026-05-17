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BBAU research turns cow dung into plastic that vanishes in 50 days

Researchers said conventional bioplastic production methods are expensive, whereas the new process uses agricultural and animal waste, especially cow dung, as a base material. This approach has reduced production costs, making the technology more economical and locally adaptable.

Published on: May 17, 2026 09:54 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Researchers at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, have claimed a breakthrough in plastic pollution control by developing a low-cost biodegradable bioplastic from cow dung that reportedly decomposes completely in soil within 50 days.

Representational image (Sourced)

According to a press release issued by the university PRO Rachana Gangwar, Ravi Kumar Gupta from the department of microbiology conducted the research along with PhD scholar Deshraj Deepak Kapoor.

Under Ravi Kumar Gupta’s leadership, researchers identified a new bacterium from a waste dumping site, which was used to produce a bioplastic named Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB).

The researchers stated that this bioplastic is durable, usable, and fully biodegradable. It decomposes completely in soil within about 50 days.

The findings have been published in the international journal Bioresource Technology Reports, bringing recognition to the university’s research work at the global level, according to the press release.

Researchers said conventional bioplastic production methods are expensive, whereas the new process uses agricultural and animal waste, especially cow dung, as a base material. This approach has reduced production costs, making the technology more economical and locally adaptable.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU research turns cow dung into plastic that vanishes in 50 days
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU research turns cow dung into plastic that vanishes in 50 days
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