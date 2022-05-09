Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
BBAU student alleges ragging, files complaint


BBAU proctor BB Malik said the complaint of ragging was filed by a BCom first year student and action has been initiated (File pic)
Published on May 09, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A BCom first year student at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor’s office and also on UGC’s anti-ragging portal.

The victim Nishant Kumar alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed the ragging.

Nishant alleged that the incident took place at around 12 noon on Monday when he was sitting in his class. Some senior students entered the classroom and started ragging on the pretext of introduction.

“A group of senior students entered our class and beat me for refusing to give an introduction. No action was taken by the head of the department on my complaint,” Nishant said.

The complainant alleged that he then went to the proctor’s office which also refused to hear his complaint. Nishant said he finally went to the Ambedkar Bhawan and lodged a complaint in the office of vice-chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh. The student said he also filed a complaint with the ministry of education and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office.

Proctor BB Malik confirmed that the complaint was filed and action has been initiated. “I asked the victim to give the complaint in writing. I have called up the dean’s office to look into the matter and get it resolved.”

