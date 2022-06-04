BBAU to set up cycle bank to reduce campus pollution

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) will soon set up a cycle bank to increase the use of cycles inside the campus, said vice-chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh during an event held at the university to celebrate world bicycle day on Friday.

The VC suggested that such an arrangement should be made in which cycles can be made available to the students every day at the entrance of the university and while returning they could deposit it back.

“This will help students and the level of pollution inside the campus will also be less. Along with this, it will also be beneficial for the health of the students,” said Prof Singh.

The world cycle day event was held under the guidance of BBAU vice-chancellor and commanding officer Col Vinod Joshi, NCC-20 UP Girls Battalion and 67 UP Battalion of the university.

On this occasion, NCC cadets, teachers and staff including VC rode bicycles from Gautam Buddha Central Library to the Atal Bihari Bajpai Auditorium of the University.

The students gave the message to use cycles for better health and a clean environment through banners and posters.

Capt Dr Raj Shree, associate NCC officer, said that this day is celebrated to encourage the common man to make maximum use of cycles from the point of view of environmental protection and better health.