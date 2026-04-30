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BBAU witnesses protest after first-year student’s death

As students blame hostel food for the incident, university authorities say misleading narratives are being spread; probe panel set up

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A protest erupted at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) late on Tuesday night after the death of a first-year student, identified as Anamika, as students alleged substandard food at their mess and a delayed response to the student’s deteriorating health.

Students holding a protest on Tuesday night. (SOURCED)

The students gathered on campus and raised slogans against the university administration.

Ashiana station house officer Chhatrapal Singh said the student did not die in Lucknow and clarified that police were deployed to maintain law and order on the campus.

“The girl had been taken to Varanasi by her parents a few days ago after she fell ill. She died there April 26,” the SHO said.

A committee has been constituted by the university to investigate the entire matter, including the events of the night of April 28, according to the university authorities.

According to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at BBAU, the protest was led by student groups demanding accountability.

The BBAU administration expressed “deep sorrow” over the tragic demise of a second-semester Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. student residing in Yashodhara Hostel and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family.

Certain miscreants are spreading misleading narratives using this unfortunate incident to create unrest on the university campus and misguide students, according to the university authorities.

“The university assures everyone that proper care is being taken regarding food and accommodation facilities in all hostels. If any issue arises, the administration takes immediate cognisance and resolves it promptly,” said Rachna Gangwar, BBAU spokesperson.

For his part, the Ashiana SHO also said, “After falling ill, the student took leave and returned to her home district on April 20, where she died on April 26, while undergoing treatment in Varanasi.”

“As news of this incident spread through the university campus, anger spread among the students. Consequently, at approximately 11pm on April 28, some students protested against the quality of food and other arrangements at the university,” the SHO added.

“Upon receiving the information, senior officials and police forces immediately arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Subsequently, some students are protesting outside the Vice Chancellor’s residence to press for their various demands.”

“The situation is currently under control. As a precaution, adequate police force has been deployed on the university campus and surrounding areas. Negotiations are ongoing between the university administration and the students,” the SHO added.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU witnesses protest after first-year student’s death
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU witnesses protest after first-year student’s death
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