A protest erupted at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) late on Tuesday night after the death of a first-year student, identified as Anamika, as students alleged substandard food at their mess and a delayed response to the student’s deteriorating health.

Students holding a protest on Tuesday night. (SOURCED)

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The students gathered on campus and raised slogans against the university administration.

Ashiana station house officer Chhatrapal Singh said the student did not die in Lucknow and clarified that police were deployed to maintain law and order on the campus.

“The girl had been taken to Varanasi by her parents a few days ago after she fell ill. She died there April 26,” the SHO said.

A committee has been constituted by the university to investigate the entire matter, including the events of the night of April 28, according to the university authorities.

According to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at BBAU, the protest was led by student groups demanding accountability.

The BBAU administration expressed “deep sorrow” over the tragic demise of a second-semester Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. student residing in Yashodhara Hostel and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family.

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{{^usCountry}} The university administration said the student complained of a fever around 3pm on April 20. Thereafter, she was taken to the university health centre for consultation. After examination, the doctor prescribed medicines and advised her to report again if the problem persisted. Meanwhile, the student also informed her local guardian, the university administration said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university administration said the student complained of a fever around 3pm on April 20. Thereafter, she was taken to the university health centre for consultation. After examination, the doctor prescribed medicines and advised her to report again if the problem persisted. Meanwhile, the student also informed her local guardian, the university administration said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequently, at 5.11pm on April 20, the student submitted a leave application until April 30 and left with her local guardian, according to the university authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequently, at 5.11pm on April 20, the student submitted a leave application until April 30 and left with her local guardian, according to the university authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The university administration has established communication with the student’s family, extended condolences, and assured all possible assistance during this difficult time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university administration has established communication with the student’s family, extended condolences, and assured all possible assistance during this difficult time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration also clarified that some students have blamed hostel food for the incident. In this regard, the warden of Yashodhara Hostel stated that since April 20, no student has complained about health issues caused by hostel food. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration also clarified that some students have blamed hostel food for the incident. In this regard, the warden of Yashodhara Hostel stated that since April 20, no student has complained about health issues caused by hostel food. {{/usCountry}}

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Certain miscreants are spreading misleading narratives using this unfortunate incident to create unrest on the university campus and misguide students, according to the university authorities.

“The university assures everyone that proper care is being taken regarding food and accommodation facilities in all hostels. If any issue arises, the administration takes immediate cognisance and resolves it promptly,” said Rachna Gangwar, BBAU spokesperson.

For his part, the Ashiana SHO also said, “After falling ill, the student took leave and returned to her home district on April 20, where she died on April 26, while undergoing treatment in Varanasi.”

“As news of this incident spread through the university campus, anger spread among the students. Consequently, at approximately 11pm on April 28, some students protested against the quality of food and other arrangements at the university,” the SHO added.

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“Upon receiving the information, senior officials and police forces immediately arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Subsequently, some students are protesting outside the Vice Chancellor’s residence to press for their various demands.”

“The situation is currently under control. As a precaution, adequate police force has been deployed on the university campus and surrounding areas. Negotiations are ongoing between the university administration and the students,” the SHO added.

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