BCom, CS exam dates overlap again, students asked to choose

Meanwhile, the students stated that they have been asked to choose between the two examinations.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, they shared that a similar situation arose during their even semester exams earlier in June.

Harsh Gupta, a student, expressed his frustration, stating that this is the second time he is facing this dilemma of choosing between the two examinations. “Three of our semester examinations are clashing with the company secretary examination dates. I appeared for one of the papers last year and have been waiting to take the remaining ones. The CS examination would enhance employability, which BCom course alone cannot provide. Along with some of my friends, I approached the higher authorities, and we were told to choose between the two,” said Gupta.

Arpita Kumar, who has filled in the examination form for CS examination for the first time said that she had been preparing for the examinations for the past six months. “It has always been a dream to become a company secretary. Despite all preparations and paying a hefty fee for the examination, university has left us with no choice but to choose between the two,” she said.

Aditi Mehrotra, a BCom fifth semester student who will be taking her improvement examination for the third semester, stated that it is clashing with a CS paper. “I will be appearing for the CS examination for groups I and II, which means I am taking eight subjects, but one of the papers is clashing with my improvement examination,” said Mehrotra.

