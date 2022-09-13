BCom student attempts suicide after tiff with her hostel roommate
Cops say, the girl took an overdose of prescription medicines; probe underway on the basis of video uploaded on social media
The Lucknow police have started probe into the case of an alleged suicide bid by a BCom girl student of a university in Lucknow here, on Monday. The girl had allegedly consumed poison after a tiff with her hostel roommate on Friday. According to police, the girl took an overdose of some prescription medicine, and she has been discharged after getting proper medical treatment.
The matter came to light after a video of the victim girl was shared by her friend on his Twitter handle on Sunday. In the video she was heard saying that her hostel roommate and five of her friends were threatening to throw acid on her and they were even threatening to rape her. She also claimed that the college administration did nothing although she complained about the matter to them and thus she was taking this step.
“After noticing the video, the Chinhat police started an investigation into the matter by registering a complaint against the accused. However, no person has been arrested so far,” said Chinhat inspector Tej Bahadur Singh.
Singh said that the student was under depression as a result of her mother’s death and was undergoing treatment for it. She took overdose of the medicines prescribed to her after a fight with her roommate and she was then admitted to a hospital.
The matter is being investigated by filing a case based on information obtained through the video uploaded on social media, he said.
The university administration said that on Friday evening, the university authorities were informed about a girl hostel inmate falling ill, and the officials immediately arranged to send her to the nearest private hospital from where she was discharged after getting proper medical treatment.
“It appears that due to some dispute with her roommate, the student consumed an overdose of the medicine she had with her. A committee has been constituted by the university administration to investigate the matter and proper action will be taken,” they said.
U.P Minister writes to CM Yogi alleging corruption in Mandi Parishad
Uttar Pradesh minister (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh has blown the whistle on corruption and other irregularities in his own department—the State Agricultural Produce Board (Mandi Parishad), putting many senior officials on edge. Singh has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, pointing out that, among other things, weigh bridges and the CCTV cameras in the state mandis have been rendered non-functional with officials' complicity to facilitate tax evasion.
Amrit Sarovar construction - U.P. builds most in country, Lakhimpur Kheri most in state: Govt
Uttar Pradesh has topped the states in the country with the construction of 8,462 Amrit Sarovars (lakes), while implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Mission Amrit Sarovar, aimed at conserving water for the future. Madhya Pradesh is ranked second, Jammu and Kashmir third, Rajasthan fourth and Tamil Nadu fifth in the mission implementation, a UP government statement read.
Fake cases lodged for extortion: CBI to question investigating officers now
Around a couple of weeks back, a lawyer had approached the high court alleging that a gang was active in the district which was lodging fake FIRs against lawyers and implicating them in fake cases of rape and other crimes. The investigating officers of such cases will be questioned to ascertain facts of the case and to check if there were contradictions in old and new statements of the accused.
List of Prayagraj schools sans proper road sent to DM
Primary and upper primary schools lacking proper approach roads may soon get proper roads leading right up to their gates in Prayagraj. The chief minister's office has sent a missive to divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant seeking a report on all such schools running in the Prayagraj district. Hindustan Times had published a report, 'Prayagraj; 253 primary schools lack paved road within 1 km radius', in its edition dated August 29, 2022.
Energy minister conducts surprise check on ‘samadhan saptah’ camp
Energy minister AK Sharma conducted surprise inspection of 33/11 KV sub-centre at Nadarganj, Amausi here on Monday. He inspected the first camp organised during the Vidyut Samadhan Saptah to redress the problems of the consumers and directed the officers to solve the issues on priority level. Sharma has also appealed the consumers to visit the camps being organised during Vidyut Samadhan Saptah and get their problems resolved.
