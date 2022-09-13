BCom student attempts suicide after tiff with her hostel roommate

The Lucknow police have started probe into the case of an alleged suicide bid by a BCom girl student of a university in Lucknow here, on Monday. The girl had allegedly consumed poison after a tiff with her hostel roommate on Friday. According to police, the girl took an overdose of some prescription medicine, and she has been discharged after getting proper medical treatment.

The matter came to light after a video of the victim girl was shared by her friend on his Twitter handle on Sunday. In the video she was heard saying that her hostel roommate and five of her friends were threatening to throw acid on her and they were even threatening to rape her. She also claimed that the college administration did nothing although she complained about the matter to them and thus she was taking this step.

“After noticing the video, the Chinhat police started an investigation into the matter by registering a complaint against the accused. However, no person has been arrested so far,” said Chinhat inspector Tej Bahadur Singh.

Singh said that the student was under depression as a result of her mother’s death and was undergoing treatment for it. She took overdose of the medicines prescribed to her after a fight with her roommate and she was then admitted to a hospital.

The matter is being investigated by filing a case based on information obtained through the video uploaded on social media, he said.

The university administration said that on Friday evening, the university authorities were informed about a girl hostel inmate falling ill, and the officials immediately arranged to send her to the nearest private hospital from where she was discharged after getting proper medical treatment.

“It appears that due to some dispute with her roommate, the student consumed an overdose of the medicine she had with her. A committee has been constituted by the university administration to investigate the matter and proper action will be taken,” they said.