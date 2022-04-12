Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BDS students of IMS-BHU demand increase in MDS seats

BDS students of IMS BHU sitting on a strike in Varanasi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 09:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Around 100 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of faculty of dental sciences, IMS-BHU on Tuesday went on strike for about four hours demanding increase in number of seats in MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at the faculty and a state-of-the-art library.

“The number of postgraduate seats (24) is even less than the total number of professor and assistant professors (18+7=25). We demand two PG seats under each professor and one PG seat under each assistant professor making a total of 43 seats,” the students demanded.

The students further said “Even after being the fourth ranked government dental faculty in the country, we are not provided with basic materials required for our regular course work. Above all, even most of our dental chairs are not in working condition,” students alleged.

There is need to pay special attention on sanitation and students should be provided materials required to sterilize the equipment, they said.

They said if their demands were not met within a week, they would go on indefinite strike.

