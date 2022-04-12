BDS students of IMS-BHU demand increase in MDS seats
Around 100 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of faculty of dental sciences, IMS-BHU on Tuesday went on strike for about four hours demanding increase in number of seats in MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at the faculty and a state-of-the-art library.
“The number of postgraduate seats (24) is even less than the total number of professor and assistant professors (18+7=25). We demand two PG seats under each professor and one PG seat under each assistant professor making a total of 43 seats,” the students demanded.
The students further said “Even after being the fourth ranked government dental faculty in the country, we are not provided with basic materials required for our regular course work. Above all, even most of our dental chairs are not in working condition,” students alleged.
There is need to pay special attention on sanitation and students should be provided materials required to sterilize the equipment, they said.
They said if their demands were not met within a week, they would go on indefinite strike.
Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj
Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.
Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s son joins JD(U)
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday inducted in its fold Ajeet Singh, younger son of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal's state president Jagdanand Singh, along with several other leaders at an event organised at the party's state office in Patna. Ajeet Singh was with the RJD till recently but announced his plans to switch sides a few days ago.
34-yr-old man shot dead in Zira village
Ferozepur A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a village in Zira of Ferozepur district on Tuesday. In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh of Mastewala village in Zira said when he and his brother Daljeet Singh were going to his their fields, Nirwail Singh, along with Bakshish Singh, Lakha Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmail Singh and Sonu, stopped them midway and Nirwail fired gunshots. Daljeet died on the spot.
Low-intensity blast at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s function; One held
In a second breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's security in less than a month, a youngster detonated a low-intensity blast barely 20 feet from the stage from where the CM was meeting around 250 people at Silao in his home district Nalanda on Tuesday, police said. Police have arrested Subham. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School.
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
