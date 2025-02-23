Be job creators: U.P. CM to youths at unicorn conclave

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has urged the youth to be job creators not seekers. The CM said along with agriculture, Uttar Pradesh is also the land of Sanatan, knowledge and tradition. He expressed these views while addressing a conclave of 100 unicorns at a hotel in Agra on Sunday. U.P. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at unicorn conclave in Agra on Feb 23. (HT photo)

Yogi emphasised the need for Uttar Pradesh’s youth to become job creators and highlighted the global impact of these innovative companies in the digital economy. As per him, those leading in technology have also taken the lead in startups. He lauded the youth as a growth engine and a source of inspiration.

“In this, people from unicorn companies across the country exchange ideas. No unicorn company moves forward without investors.” Yogi said. He recalled how five women approached him in 2019 seeking jobs.

“On learning they had only studied up to Class 5, the state government took the initiative to train them and establish a milk producers’ network and now their venture boasts a ₹1,500 crore turnover and supports 42,000 women,” the CM added.

He credited PM Modi for redefining entrepreneurial culture through Startup India, Standup India, and Make in India. Yogi said India’s startup ecosystem has gained global recognition with numerous unicorns emerging across various sectors.

“Uttar Pradesh too has made significant strides. It is now home to over 14,000 startups of which women entrepreneurs lead 7,000,” he added. Besides, the CM highlighted that the tradition of exchanging ideas dates back to ancient times. Citing the Valmiki Ramayana, he attributed its timeless appeal to Maharishi Valmiki’s practical wisdom.

“Before composing the epic, Valmiki had a shloka in mind but sought guidance from Lord Narad, who advised him to centre it around Lord Shri Ram. This exchange of ideas led to the creation of the Ramayana,” Yogi said.

The CM said the discussions among entrepreneurs today serve as the foundation stone for a new-age Ramayana of innovation and progress.

Drawing a parallel with the Mahakumbh, he showcased the power of technology in social welfare. He highlighted the success of the Khoya-Paya initiative, which helped reunite 28,000 missing individuals with their families through a digital tracking system.

The CM underscored the meticulous planning that enabled crores of devotees to attend, with seamless transport, accommodation and communication facilities ensuring their safe return. He said, “The state has successfully introduced electric buses across all major cities, expanding their numbers in Gorakhpur from just five to 40. These buses are now being deployed to connect villages with urban centres.

“The government has introduced a grant policy for electric bus manufacturers to promote sustainable transportation further, attracting numerous investment proposals. With a demand for nearly 1.5 lakh buses, Uttar Pradesh presents a vast market with opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs,” the CM added.

Regarding agriculture, CM Yogi underscored Uttar Pradesh’s leadership in food grain and sugarcane production. He noted that the state has the potential to triple its current agricultural output with proper support.

Yogi also highlighted advancements in healthcare, particularly the expansion of teleconsultation services. If virtual coaching can revolutionise education, he noted, similar digital solutions can transform healthcare access.

Encouraging the youth, Yogi emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is full of opportunities across multiple sectors. “With innovation, dedication, and the right policies, the state is on a path to a remarkable transformation,” the CM said.