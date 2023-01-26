Beds in dialysis units of 8 U.P. dists to be increased

The number of beds in dialysis units of eight districts are being increased to allow more patients to avail of the services, said deputy CM Brajesh Pathak in a press statement on Wednesday.

“The bed strength in the dialysis units in eight districts will be 109. In one day, three to four patients avail of dialysis facility against each bed,” said Pathak, who is also the health minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program in UP, the dialysis unit is being operated on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“Dialysis of patients is being done on 71 beds in Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hathras, Firozabad, Ghazipur, Maharajganj and Lakhimpur Kheri district hospitals. The pressure of patients is increasing continuously, hence, about 38 beds are being increased in these districts. The dialysis unit will have a total of 109 beds,” said Pathak.

“Kidney patients face a lot of trouble if they have to wait for dialysis or run from one district to another for dialysis. Increasing beds means more patients can be facilitated by the same dialysis unit,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“At present, beds are being increased in dialysis units in eight districts of the state. According to the need, the number of beds will be increased in other districts as well,” deputy CM Pathak said.