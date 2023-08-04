Pitcher perfect: Bring on the brews

With multiple brands, flavours, freshly brewed options and experience zones are now available for the beer lovers in the state capital. A favourite drink for many youngsters as well as elders alike, we explore the culture in Lucknow as the lovers celebrate International Beer Day today with offers, freebies, games, DJ and more. Jugs of beer placed on bar counter (Shutterstock)

Pubs, bars, discs, lounges and microbreweries in the state capital are geared up to make the day special for beer lovers. “We have organised blind beer tasting sessions, pong games, brewery tour, discounts, DJ and more to mark the day,” tells Himanshu Dhanuk of Black Brew House.

The Sky Glass Brewing Co. has come up with sizzling offer for beer lovers. “We are offering unlimited beer for 100 minutes in ₹1,000 per person. So, entire day people can avail the freshly crafted drinks,” informs general manager Pooran Singh Negi. Similarly, Klub Bigg Boss has come up buy two and get one free offer to celebrate the day.

Industry expert Sudhir Upadhyay, in the trade for 25 years, says, “There are some factors that have given a fillip to the beer culture. Good quality brands have come up both Indian and international flavour of the fizzy drink. Now, we have better and hygienic places as it has become a part of the normal dining experience. Moreover, different channels have come up with craft beer – microbreweries have given the option of fresh drink. So, people now have exposure to the options and culture which was earlier in limited cities or abroad.”

RK Jaiswal who has been running a club for years, shares, “Be it summers or winters, average consumption of this drink is in the range of 60-70% of the total sale. It’s a big number but it’s true – factors can be it is economical as compared to other spirits, probably less harmful as you can’t have much, and youngsters enjoy it more.”

Lucknow now has three microbreweries and beer-only cafes as well. “I am a hobby drinker and consume beer-only. Earlier, I used to like international brands also but now I enjoy freshly brewed drinks and Belgian Wit and Mango Ale are my current favourite,” concludes Vishal Singh, a publicist by profession.

