Before 2017, UPPSC was mired in controversy: Yogi

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the newly recruited social and minority welfare officers to work honestly in the interest of the public.

The chief minister was speaking after handing over appointment letters to 40 newly recruited district social welfare officers and minority welfare officers selected through UPPSC, in an event held at his official residence in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As you have been selected through a fair and transparent process, without any ‘recommendation’ or bribe, you are expected to perform accordingly,” the CM told the young recruits.

He said the basic premise of the administration should always be to provide the benefit of government schemes to the public without discrimination.

“Before 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission used to be a hotbed of controversy. There were allegations against the commission. Even CBI investigation was done. The court had to stay recruitments,” Yogi recalled, adding, “had the same discrepancies taken place in the process of appointment, you would never have been selected.”

He said his government provided 4.5 lakh government jobs, recruitment to which was stalled owing to corrupt practices during the previous government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The department of social welfare is nodal department for Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana under which more than 1.52 lakh girls have been helped to get married. Even Abhyudaya Coaching is being run by this department,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, the chief minister said that the intention of the previous governments was not pure. “After coming to power, we removed the discrepancies and today youth are getting jobs,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, the CM said, “Uttar Pradesh is now moving forward as a new economy. The team of Lucknow was announced in IPL. This is the result of teamwork. Today, Uttar Pradesh is the second-largest economy in the country.”

Minister for social welfare Ramapati Shastri, minister for minority welfare Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ and state minister Mohsin Raza were also present at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}