Behave in friendly manner with public, Yogi tells officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said police officials too should behave well with the public and increase foot patrolling in the evenings
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewing development works and law and order in Varanasi (sourced)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to behave in a friendly manner with the public and public representatives.

The chief minister was reviewing development works and law and order in Kashi at a meeting with officials here.

He said Varanasi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and, according to his vision, all development work should be completed within deadline.

Yogi said there should be no role of dalals (touts) in police stations. “Police too should behave well with the public,” he said and added that police should increase foot patrolling in the evenings and in crowded areas.

“Do not limit ‘Mission Shakti’ to only anti-Romeo operations but broaden its area of action and ensure comprehensive action,” the CM said.

After the meeting, Yogi offered prayers to Baba Kaal Bhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath here.

