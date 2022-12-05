Belgian firm, IIT-K to work with LMC to improve Lucknow air quality

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will take the help of a Belgian company and IIT-Kanpur to introduce new technologies that can help to further improve the air quality index in the city.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh said after Lucknow secured the top spot in the country in the ‘Clean Air Survey’, the civic body, with the intention to retain the position, has decided to join hands with Belgium’s Vito and one of India’s premiere educational institutions to accelerate Lucknow’s transition into a green city.

Vito is an independent Flemish research organisation that works in the area of clean technology and sustainable development. It is known to create innovative technological solutions and actively share its knowledge with businesses and government bodies, Singh said.

“Vito evaluates different policy options based on scientifically-proven methods, which could be of use for LMC... It will provide an insight into how waste streams and value chains can be redirected.”

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur and LMC will work to further improve the air quality of the city. “LMC has identified the challenges to environmentally-sustainable economic development, which is where IIT Kanpur comes in as it will offer a new, unique and broad-based technology in environmental engineering and management. We can take its help in policy-making, planning, implementation and legal aspects, sustainable industrial development, environment-friendly infrastructure management, resource cleanup through remediation of land, and protection of water and air resources,” he added.