Benefit from Abhyudaya scheme for competitive exams: CM Yogi to students

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has advised students to benefit from the state government-run the Abhyudaya scheme under which free coaching facility is provided to prepare students for various competitive exams like IIT, NEET and NDA among others.

He said this during his interaction with 10 meritorious students of Class 12 Uttar Pradesh Board exam from Lucknow district at his official residence on Wednesday. During the meeting, Yogi also came across the fact that UP Board toppers were not aware of the scheme.

He said many poor meritorious students could not go to private coaching due to high fees. “This scheme is helpful for all such students who cannot afford expensive coaching,” the CM added.

“The best part of the Abhyudaya coaching is that classes are being taken by bureaucrats, government doctors and engineers who themselves have cracked competitive exams,” he said. The CM said under the Abhyudaya scheme, all students might virtually attend classes.

Moreover, the CM encouraged students to visit public libraries and read books and newspapers regularly to keep abreast of what is happening around them. “You must read newspapers. If you do not keep yourself updated, competitions will be very tough for you,” he said.

The students were also advised to lead a disciplined life. “The most successful person is the one who, by paying attention to small things, rectifies on time if there is any mistake somewhere. If there are rules in life, there will be health and happiness,” he said. Yogi asked school principals to inform every student about government schemes and how students can benefit from them after they complete school level education.

The school principals were asked to encourage students to spend time in libraries because along with all the traditional subjects which they study in class, knowledge about current affairs is very important.

While interacting with the principals, the chief minister enquired about how they prepared students for the Board exam. The principals said after class 11 exam, they identified students who had the potential to do well. “We work hard with them,” the principals said.

The CM directed the secondary education department officials to convene a meeting of principals of government-aided schools to see what all different things private schools did and why students from aided schools could not make it to merit list of the board.