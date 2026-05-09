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Bengal SIT visits Uttar Pradesh for probe into murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide

UP DGP Rajeev Krishna says Bengal team conducted inquiries in state, but ‘nothing substantial’ linked to case has surfaced so far

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from West Bengal visited Uttar Pradesh as part of the investigation into the murder of BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath following suspicion of a possible Uttar Pradesh link connected to a vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

A visual of a vehicle seized in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, near Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas on Thursday. (ANI)

Confirming the development, Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said the Bengal SIT carried out inquiries in the state, but investigators have not found anything substantial linked to the murder so far.

“Yes, the team visited Uttar Pradesh during the investigation, but nothing substantial related to the case has emerged till now,” Krishna said.

According to investigators, the probe reached Uttar Pradesh after police found that the number plate attached to the car used to intercept Rath’s vehicle was registered in the name of a Siliguri resident, James Williams.

Officials said Williams had earlier advertised his Nissan Micra car for sale and was contacted by some persons from Uttar Pradesh who expressed interest in purchasing the vehicle.

The interstate angle prompted West Bengal Police to alert border districts and increase surveillance at transit points. CCTV footage from multiple locations is being scanned to trace the movement of suspects and vehicles linked to the crime.

Investigators have already recovered a second motorcycle allegedly used in the attack from Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. A red car seen in CCTV footage is also suspected to have been used by the assailants to flee after the killing.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bengal SIT visits Uttar Pradesh for probe into murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Bengal SIT visits Uttar Pradesh for probe into murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide
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