Beyond the badge: Tears, hugs, and proud smiles as UP Police welcomes new constables

Three sisters donned the khaki uniform on the same day, while two others stood beside them, cheering and supporting, their collective journey a testament to family resilience. This was one of many stories that unfolded at the Uttar Pradesh Police joining ceremony in Lucknow, on Sunday, where tears, tight hugs and proud smiles marked what was far more than a recruitment milestone.

49-year-old homeguard Mamta Kaushik from Lalitpur with her daughter Anjali, 20, who joined as a constable. (HT Photo)

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The newly inducted constables wore their uniforms on what many described as the proudest day of their lives. Behind each badge were years of struggle, family support and belief. Stories from across Uttar Pradesh reflected a shared narrative of sacrifice, resilience and journeys shaped by grit and hope.

Miles apart, united in pride

For 23-year-old Neha Gond, the day brought both achievement and reunion. Married in May 2025, she spent her 10-month training living away from her husband, who is posted in Mumbai in the shipping sector. On her joining day, he travelled to Lucknow to stand beside her, while her family from Ghazipur watched.

“A partner’s understanding and support are key to success,” Neha said. Her husband said, “I feel immense pride seeing her like this.”

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{{^usCountry}} A graduate and daughter of a Delhi-based factory worker, Neha now aims to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A graduate and daughter of a Delhi-based factory worker, Neha now aims to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Parade lead marks family legacy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parade lead marks family legacy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For 23-year-old Varsha Shukla from Jaunpur, the moment was memorable as she led 60 newly inducted women constables at the passing-out parade. Holding a trophy, she stood before her family, who watched with moist eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For 23-year-old Varsha Shukla from Jaunpur, the moment was memorable as she led 60 newly inducted women constables at the passing-out parade. Holding a trophy, she stood before her family, who watched with moist eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Daughter of farmer Prem Narayan Shukla, Varsha comes from a family linked to service. Her brother Ankit Shukla is a junior doctor at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow, while her elder brother serves in the merchant navy and is posted in Singapore. Her mother Rekha Shukla is a homemaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daughter of farmer Prem Narayan Shukla, Varsha comes from a family linked to service. Her brother Ankit Shukla is a junior doctor at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow, while her elder brother serves in the merchant navy and is posted in Singapore. Her mother Rekha Shukla is a homemaker. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I feel proud that all my children are in uniform or service,” her father said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I feel proud that all my children are in uniform or service,” her father said. {{/usCountry}}

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Five sisters share one moment

“Hum paanch, we are strongest,” said five sisters from Mau as three of them joined the police force. Raj Nandani Yadav, 25, Shikha Yadav, 24 and Ayushi Yadav, 21, cleared the constable examination, while their elder sisters Nivedita, 27 and Rita, 35, stood beside them.

The sisters said their journey was shaped by shared struggles, discipline and constant encouragement at home. For the family, the moment represented collective resilience, with each sister playing a role in the others’ success.

Generations in uniform

The ceremony also witnessed families where service runs across generations. For 23-year-old Supriya Yadav from Rae Bareli, the day carried added significance as her father serves as a constable. Her mother Sunita Yadav said, “My husband and daughter will both wear khaki. It fills me with pride.”

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In another case, 49-year-old homeguard Mamta Kaushik from Lalitpur saw her 20-year-old daughter, Anjali, join the force. “She will bring changes I couldn’t,” Mamta said. Anjali’s cousin Ekta Tiwari also joined alongside her, adding to the family’s celebration.

Moments of joy and remembrance

Amid celebrations, 24-year-old Prakhar Singh from Jaunpur recorded videos to mark her sister’s achievement. “I’ll post this with a Singham song. I’m a proud sister,” said Sapna Singh, as the family, including their father, a government teacher, celebrated.

For Roshni Yadav, 24, from Ghazipur, the day carried deeper emotion. Her father, a former Indian Army serviceman, died during her childhood, after which she was raised at her maternal home. Her uncle Praveen Yadav said, “She is not my niece, she is my daughter. This is a proud moment for all of us.”

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Officials said the ceremony reflected not just recruitment but the personal journeys behind each uniform, shaped by perseverance, sacrifice and strong family support across the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aakash Ghosh ...Read More Aakash Ghosh is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow. He covers crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans key beats such as railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that foster a strong connection with readers. Prior to his stint in Lucknow, he trained and worked with multiple print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata. Read Less

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