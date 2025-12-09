Bharatmala E-way to redefine UP-eastern India connectivity

LUCKNOW Among the web of expressways in UP is also the long awaited 686-km-long eight-lane Bharatmala Expressway connecting Chandauli in eastern Uttar Pradesh to Kolkata in West Bengal. And once this e-way becomes operational, the road journey between the two cities will be reduced to six hours from the current duration of 13-14 hours. The ₹ 24275-crore project, which is likely to take another three years to complete, will also propel development in eastern UP along with the now operational Purvanchal Expressway. (Pic for representation)

The ₹24275-crore project, which is likely to take another three years to complete, will also propel development in eastern UP along with the now operational Purvanchal Expressway. Being executed by the NHAI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project in February 2024.

The expressway will pass through four states - UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. According to experts, along with the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway, the Bharatmala Expressway will ensure development of eastern UP as it will make trade and commerce between the four states easy.

Compensation has been paid to farmers and affected households while more than 90% of the land earmarked for the project has been acquired. Construction of bridges has begun at various locations, said authorities.

It will not only connect Varanasi but also directly connect Kolkata to the National Capital, as well as J&K, through a series of expressways, including the Purvanchal Expressway, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, connecting to Delhi and J&K via the Delhi-Katra Expressway.

The expressway to Varanasi will also connect Rajasthan via the Chambal Expressway via the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.