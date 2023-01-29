Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bhatkhande university, IECSME tie-up in the works for fillip to entrepreneurship in rural Uttar Pradesh

Bhatkhande university, IECSME tie-up in the works for fillip to entrepreneurship in rural Uttar Pradesh

Published on Jan 29, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The first meeting of the first vice chancellor of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Mandvi Singh and president, IECSME (India), Vijay Tiwari, took place on Saturday.

Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Mandvi Singh and president, IECSME (India), Vijay Tiwari met on Saturday. (SOURCED)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Indo-European Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises (IECSME) is in talks with the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Lucknow, to collaborate in its effort to encourage entrepreneurship in rural Uttar Pradesh.

IECSME has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the state higher education department to work with colleges in various blocks of rural Uttar Pradesh. It has already begun work with a few colleges and universities in the state.

The first meeting of the first vice chancellor of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Mandvi Singh and president, IECSME (India), Vijay Tiwari, took place on Saturday. “We are looking forward to another meeting before details are finalised in a few days,” said Tiwari.

An investment proposal of 1 lakh crore has been signed by IECSME with the UP government. “There is no hope for progress in U.P. until we update the higher education system and make way for entrepreneurship in the rural parts of the state,” Tiwari said.

“There are 822 development blocks in U.P. each having different dialect, culture and traditions. We are identifying degree colleges to collaborate in each of these blocks in PPP mode to conduct awareness programmes with the students on these subjects,” he added.

