BHU has progressed towards excellence: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said one of the major achievements of Kashi (Varanasi) in the last few years is that the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has progressed towards excellence in the world.

At present, from health to technology, unprecedented facilities are being created in BHU, said PM Modi after inaugurating several schemes in Varanasi.

PM Modi also said the facilities developed in BHU will help the students. For instance, the hostel facility developed for the women students will help realise the dream of BHU founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, he said.

Referring to infrastructure development in Varanasi, he said there used to be traffic jams due to the absence of a ring road in Varanasi and local people had got accustomed to waiting for the jams to end. Construction of the ring road has ended this problem and traffic movement will get momentum till Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Bihar, he said. Even people who go to Vindhyachal (in Mirzapur) for darshan of Maa Vindhayavasini and those who go to Bhadohi will be benefitted by it, he said.

Stating that work is being done for the cleanliness of the Ganga, he said eight drains have been tapped in Ramnagar and a sewage treatment plant is working there.

He also said the Varuna was losing its existence earlier due to neglect but now clean water was flowing into this river. Pathway railings are installed on both sides of the river, he added.

A packaging centre and a perishable cargo centre have been set up in Varanasi and the facility will be useful for the farmers of Kashi and Purvanchal, he said.

PM Modi inaugurated a bio gas-CNG plant built in Shahanshahpur in Varanasi. Besides biogas, farmers will get organic fertiliser from the plant, he said.