Biannual world Rly expo opens at RDSO Lucknow

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Industries of more than 125 Indian and foreign countries associated with the latest railway products and technologies showcased their products.

The 5th InnoRail Exhibition and International Conference being inaugurated in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The 5th InnoRail Exhibition and International Conference was inaugurated at the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) stadium, in Lucknow, on Thursday.

Industries of more than 125 Indian and foreign countries associated with the latest railway products and technologies showcased their products. A number of miniature models of rolling stocks were put up at a stall by RDSO in the exhibition with posters displaying various achievements.

The first edition of InnoRail exhibition and international conference was held in 2014 and thereafter it has been organised once every two years.

“A number of seminars, technical sessions on high speed rail, urban mass & intelligent transportation, bullet trains and high speed trains in India will be organised,” said Sanjiv Bhutani, director-general, RDSO while inaugurating the three-day event ending on November 19.

Thierry Lassus, vice-president & head industry network, Hitachi, Switzerland; Sushil Kumar, MD, UPMRC among others were also present at the event.

Friday, November 18, 2022
