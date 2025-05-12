Bid for World Heritage tag for Salkhan fossil park gains momentum

The state tourism department has accelerated efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for the fossil park in the Salkhan region of Sonbhadra. Following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the department has been tasked with completing and submitting the nomination dossier by September 2025. Salkhan fossil park in Sonbhadra (file)

This ancient site, believed to be around 1,400 million years old, is home to stromatolites—fossilised microbial structures that represent some of the earliest known life forms on Earth. These rare geological formations are of significant scientific, educational and environmental value, making the park a potential global natural heritage site.

In a recent review meeting, principal secretary Mukesh Meshram emphasised the CM’s vision to conserve and promote unique natural heritage sites in the state. Declaring the Sonbhadra Fossil Park a potential global treasure, he directed officials from the tourism and forest departments to prepare a comprehensive, scientifically sound proposal that aligns with UNESCO’s selection criteria.

Tourism officials have begun collaborating with geologists, conservationists, and international heritage consultants to prepare the necessary documentation. Plans are also underway to launch awareness campaigns, involve local communities, and ensure conservation during the nomination process.

Mukesh Meshram stated, “If successful, the Sonbhadra Fossil Park would become one of the very few prehistoric geological sites in the world to receive UNESCO recognition. This would not only bring global attention to India’s ancient natural heritage but also significantly boost tourism in the Vindhyan region.”

Officials believe that securing the UNESCO tag and enhancing visitor infrastructure could transform the site into a major eco-tourism destination. It would open up employment opportunities for local communities and promote sustainable development in the backward regions of Sonbhadra.