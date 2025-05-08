Bigger, juicier, sweeter: Expect an XL mango crop, say experts

In the midst of strife comes news that will gladden most hearts! A mango orchard in Malihabad (Sourced)

Experts believe that a combination of timely rains and ideal weather conditions is going to boost the quality of the “king of fruit”, leading to a sweeter and larger yield this season, in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers from the mango belts of the state report that the favourable heat during February and March supported excellent flowering. Now, the recent spell of rain is expected to enhance both the taste and size of the mangoes, making this year’s harvest one of the best in recent times.

Upendra Kumar Singh, a Malihabad-based farmer and general secretary of the Awadh Mango Producer Horticulture Committee, said, “Rain at this time enhances the weight of mango fruit and gives it a natural taste.”

Expressing similar sentiments, Insram Ali, president of the All India Mango Growers’ Association, noted, “Over the years, fake pest control measures have ruined mango produce. The combination of poor weather and pest treatment impact has reduced yields. But this year, farmers in Malihabad are expecting better results and higher prices.”

According to scientists at the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) in Rehmankheda, rain in parts of western Uttar Pradesh has affected mango production positively to some extent. However, they assured that there will be no shortage in supply.

“In the Mal-Malihabad region, there was only rainfall without thunderstorms, which is beneficial for mangoes until they ripen,” said T Damodaran, director, CISH.

However, experts warn that prolonged rainfall could damage the mango crop, as harvesting is still a few weeks away.

Former ICAR-Lucknow director, Dr Shailendra Rajan, explained, “One or two spells of rain are beneficial for the fruit, but excessive frequent rain can be harmful. It increases the risk of pest and disease attacks, and the fruit’s surface may turn black due to water-induced stress.”

Mangoes coming in June

Expecting better produce Singh said, “the mango will start hitting the market from the first week of June as harvesting will begin from June 1 in the Mal-Malihabad region.” He further added that the most popular varieties like Dussehri will hit the market on June 10, while others such as Chausa and Langra will be seen by June 15.

However, Dr Rajan said, “Harvesting in the first week of June will be too early for the mangoes and it should be harvested after June 15 for better results.