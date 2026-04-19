Bijnor arms video case accused held after South Africa return

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested key accused Maijul in the Bijnor viral arms display case after he returned from South Africa on Saturday, with investigators linking the development to an alleged wider probe into cross border radicalisation and online networks.

Representational image (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional director general (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said in a video statement that immigration authorities flagged Maijul’s arrival at Delhi airport based on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him, leading to his custody.

He said the alert enabled coordinated action between central agencies and state police, resulting in his immediate detention upon landing. Maijul, a native of Bijnor who had been living in South Africa for several years, was among the wanted accused in a case registered at Nangla police station over a viral social media video showing individuals displaying firearms.

Police had earlier arrested three accused in the case and sent them to jail, while LOCs were issued against suspects believed to be operating from abroad. Officials said the case is part of a wider investigation conducted by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) into alleged online radicalisation and foreign linkages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The development follows action on April 10 when police arrested two more accused, Owaid Malik and Jalal Ahmad alias Sabeer Jafari, from Bijnor and expanded the probe into an alleged Pakistan backed network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development follows action on April 10 when police arrested two more accused, Owaid Malik and Jalal Ahmad alias Sabeer Jafari, from Bijnor and expanded the probe into an alleged Pakistan backed network. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the ADG, the ATS had issued LOCs against Maijul and other suspects, including Azad, who is believed to be in Dubai, and Aqib, another accused linked to overseas operations. A Look Out Circular is an alert issued through the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs to enable interception or monitoring of individuals attempting to enter or leave the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ADG, the ATS had issued LOCs against Maijul and other suspects, including Azad, who is believed to be in Dubai, and Aqib, another accused linked to overseas operations. A Look Out Circular is an alert issued through the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs to enable interception or monitoring of individuals attempting to enter or leave the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators suspect that Maijul and other overseas based accused were involved in alleged online radicalisation efforts, reportedly using encrypted platforms such as Telegram to influence and recruit youths from western Uttar Pradesh. Officials are examining whether Maijul allegedly acted as a conduit for foreign handlers by facilitating communication and dissemination of provocative content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators suspect that Maijul and other overseas based accused were involved in alleged online radicalisation efforts, reportedly using encrypted platforms such as Telegram to influence and recruit youths from western Uttar Pradesh. Officials are examining whether Maijul allegedly acted as a conduit for foreign handlers by facilitating communication and dissemination of provocative content. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The probe gained pace after the arrest of four accused in Lucknow on April 3, Saqib alias Devil, Arbaab, Vikas Gehlawat and Lokesh alias Papla Pandit, who were allegedly part of a sabotage and radicalisation module with cross border links. During interrogation, key leads reportedly emerged about overseas operatives and their digital networks.

Investigators have also reopened scrutiny of a viral video from November 2025 in which Aqib was allegedly seen displaying what appeared to be an assault rifle and a grenade during an online interaction with Maijul. The case was earlier closed after local police accepted claims that the weapons were fake, but fresh ATS findings led to it being reopened.

Police officials said Maijul, who reportedly ran a salon business in South Africa, is being questioned to establish his precise role in the alleged network, including possible links to foreign handlers and local recruits. Efforts are underway to trace and bring back other absconding accused.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ADG said coordinated action between state police, ATS and central agencies played a key role in securing the detention. He said strict action will continue against individuals allegedly misusing social media platforms to promote unlawful activities or display weapons in violation of the law. Police said Maijul will be produced before a court and further legal proceedings will follow as the investigation continues.

uttar pradesh police See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON