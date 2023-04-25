Civic polls: Battle goes musical as notes and lyrics come into play

Music is the new tool with which top parties in the civic polls’ arena are wooing voters.

“Civic elections are not only fought on the political turf but in today’s time the elections are contested on the web, social media, on the streets, and after that comes the turn of the ballot,” said historian Dr Shobha Mishra, head of department, history, in Navyug Girls Post Graduate College.

“Songs and music for long have been a tool to attract voters. This time too songs are being used to communicate with the voters,” she added.

BJP released its songs on its Twitter handle on April 24, with the lyrics sure to needle the Samajwadi Party. The song goes “ Gunde pukarte hain Akhilesh Aiye, Dangon mein phir se UP ko wapas jalaie.”

The 4 minute 27 second video hit out at the failures of the Samajwadi party.

Not to be outdone, the SP released its song on Twitter ‘Jo Janata ko sataye hain, hum unko hatayeinge’. The 3-minute video released by the SP highlighted the failures of BJP governments.

Dr Ashutosh Varma, spokesperson, Samajwadi Party said, “Our song has highlighted our fight for dalits, backwards and minorities while the CM thinks that only his caste people are good and other caste people are goons.”

The Samajwadi Party song has highlighted that medicines and edibles are getting expensive, people are struggling for jobs, while dalits and minorities are suffering, said Varma.

Meanwhile, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, in his Tweet, expressed anger at the lyrics of the BJP song. While sharing the video, Shivpal Yadav wrote – BJP today has become a school tarnishing one’s image by using the language of roadside goons. The values of democracy, equality and unity are deep-rooted in SP. Despite all the oppression and conspiracies, we will stand up. Akhilesh, come, the public calls out for you … raise the sun of prosperity and development.”

Former deputy chief minister and former mayor Dinesh Sharma said, “People know who uses foul language and who supports goons. This only shows the frustration of the Samajwadi Party. People will give a befitting reply to the Samajwadi Party during the elections.”