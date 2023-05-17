BJP names candidatesfor 2 MLC vacancies

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of two candidates for the May 29 MLC polls, amid reports that the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) was mulling over putting up a contest on the seats despite knowing that the ruling party would be able to secure win of its candidates. In MLC polls, party lawmakers from the assembly vote and the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the UP assembly. (Pic for representation)

Around Tuesday midnight, the BJP named Padamsen Choudhary and Manvender Singh as its candidates for the polls to the 100-member Upper House of the state legislature where the BJP already enjoys an unprecedented majority.

Manvender has been MLC twice and served as the chief of the party’s Kanpur-Bundelkhand region too. Padamsen has been a former MP and is a native of Bahraich.

Thursday (May 18) is the last date of filing nomination and the buzz is that the main opposition Samajwadi Party may put up candidates for a symbolic contest to avoid the BJP candidates from getting elected unopposed.

In MLC polls, party lawmakers from the assembly vote and the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the UP assembly. The two seats had fallen vacant due to the appointment of Laxman Acharya as Sikkim governor and demise of BJP MLC Banwari Lal Dohre. While Acharya’s tenure was till January 2027, Dohre’s was till July 6, 2028.

Scrutiny of nominations papers would be done on Friday (May 19) and Monday (May 22) is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Polling, if required, would be done on May 29 and the results would be out the same day, officials said.