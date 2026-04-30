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BJP delaying women’s quota law implementation: Akhilesh Yadav

“The public has seen through the BJP’s tactics and character. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in Parliament in 2023 and has since become law. All political parties supported it. If it is already in force, why is the BJP government not implementing it? Voters, including women, fully understand this reality and will oust the BJP from power in 2027,” Yadav said.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reiterated his demand for the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in “false propaganda” and deliberately delaying the quota law.

BJP delaying women’s quota law implementation: Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking to media persons while returning from Hardoi on Thursday, the Kannauj MP alleged that the BJP is a deceitful party.

“The public has seen through the BJP’s tactics and character. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in Parliament in 2023 and has since become law. All political parties supported it. If it is already in force, why is the BJP government not implementing it? Voters, including women, fully understand this reality and will oust the BJP from power in 2027,” Yadav said.

The former chief minister also alleged a rise in crimes against women under the BJP government.

“Ever since the BJP assumed office, crimes and atrocities against women and girls have increased. Uttar Pradesh records the highest number of such crimes in the country. The BJP uses the police to serve its political agenda,” he alleged.

On the West Bengal elections, the SP chief alleged that the BJP had undermined democratic processes. “The practices seen in Bengal could be repeated in other states, including Uttar Pradesh,” he said, claiming excessive deployment of central forces and alleging attempts to influence the electoral process.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP delaying women’s quota law implementation: Akhilesh Yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BJP delaying women’s quota law implementation: Akhilesh Yadav
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