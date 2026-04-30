Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reiterated his demand for the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in “false propaganda” and deliberately delaying the quota law.

BJP delaying women’s quota law implementation: Akhilesh Yadav

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Speaking to media persons while returning from Hardoi on Thursday, the Kannauj MP alleged that the BJP is a deceitful party.

“The public has seen through the BJP’s tactics and character. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in Parliament in 2023 and has since become law. All political parties supported it. If it is already in force, why is the BJP government not implementing it? Voters, including women, fully understand this reality and will oust the BJP from power in 2027,” Yadav said.

The former chief minister also alleged a rise in crimes against women under the BJP government.

“Ever since the BJP assumed office, crimes and atrocities against women and girls have increased. Uttar Pradesh records the highest number of such crimes in the country. The BJP uses the police to serve its political agenda,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed victims were unable to secure justice at police stations and cited recent incidents to support his charge. Referring to a case in Hardoi, Yadav said a young woman who had approached multiple authorities for help was later murdered in her home. He cited similar cases in Ghazipur and Pratapgarh, alleging that families in these instances had also been denied justice. He further claimed that in one case, the possibility of rape was not being acknowledged by the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed victims were unable to secure justice at police stations and cited recent incidents to support his charge. Referring to a case in Hardoi, Yadav said a young woman who had approached multiple authorities for help was later murdered in her home. He cited similar cases in Ghazipur and Pratapgarh, alleging that families in these instances had also been denied justice. He further claimed that in one case, the possibility of rape was not being acknowledged by the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “All these incidents are occurring in Uttar Pradesh because the chief minister wilfully turns a blind eye to the situation. The perpetrators behind these crimes against women are individuals with a domineering mindset,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All these incidents are occurring in Uttar Pradesh because the chief minister wilfully turns a blind eye to the situation. The perpetrators behind these crimes against women are individuals with a domineering mindset,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Responding to remarks made by the chief minister in the state assembly, Yadav said, “The chief minister appears out of touch with reality. His statements are often inconsistent and confusing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to remarks made by the chief minister in the state assembly, Yadav said, “The chief minister appears out of touch with reality. His statements are often inconsistent and confusing.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the West Bengal elections, the SP chief alleged that the BJP had undermined democratic processes. “The practices seen in Bengal could be repeated in other states, including Uttar Pradesh,” he said, claiming excessive deployment of central forces and alleging attempts to influence the electoral process.

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