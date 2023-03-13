BJP expecting grand Muzaffarnagar Muslim outreach event

Around 400 Muslims from Azamgarh and it adjoining districts are expected to attend the BJP’s ‘Ek Desh, Ek DNA’ programme in Muzaffarnagar likely to be held next month, BJP’s minority wing officials said.

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar (PTI)

The party’s Azamgarh minority wing chief Ismail Faruqi said many from the community have promised to attend the April event, in a series of meetings held in the last few days. Over the next two weeks, a dozen similar meetings will be conducted, he added.

Fuzail Khan, co-convenor of BJP Azamgarh Sahakarita Cell, also claimed to have met several people from the community to apprise them of the programme and developmental policies of the BJP government at the centre and the state. Khan said such meetings were also being held with the community members in the adjoining districts such as Mau and Ghazipur.

“Many people have responded positively and assured us that they will be participating in the event when it is organised,” he said, adding ‘sneh milan’ (gathering of love) under ‘Ek Desh, Ek DNA’ will succeed in connecting large number of Muslims to the party.

Azamgarh is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha election, the SP won all 10 assembly seats from Azamgarh. Muslims play a decisive role in at least eight assembly seats.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won from the Azamgarh parliamentary seat in 2019 but resigned from the seat in 2022 after being elected an MLA from Karhal in 2022. In the by-election, SP fielded Dharmendra Yadav, who lost to the BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav.