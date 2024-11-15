BJP following divide and rule policy: Akhilesh

Attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his ‘batoge to katoge’ slogan, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that even leaders of the BJP and its allies in Maharashtra were against Yogi’s ‘negative’ slogan. He, however, did not take any name. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a rally in Mainpuri on November 15. (Sourced)

Likening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the British, the SP chief alleged that the ruling party was also following the ‘divide and rule’ policy.

“Even their alliance’s name National Democratic Alliance (NDA) begins with alphabet N which stands for negativity while our PDA (Picchda Dalit Alpashankhyak) begins with P for progress and positivity. It is often seen that those who have negative thoughts do not survive long,” Yadav claimed.

He was talking to the media in Aligarh after addressing a public rally in support of Dr Charu Kain, the SP candidate from Aligarh’s Khair seat for the upcoming U.P. assembly bypolls. The SP chief also addressed a rally in Mainpuri’s Karhal which is among the nine assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled for November 20. The SP chief’s nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav is in the fray from Karhal this time.

“Every Indian wants peace and brotherhood. People are not ready to accept negativity. The BJP thinks that negative politics and negative thinking can make them win the elections,” he said. “The BJP people are following divide and rule policy of the British. The society will never accept it. That is why all the leaders have opposed such a negative slogan,” Yadav claimed.

Attacking the ruling party over changing names of various institutions, he said, “They changed the name of an international cricket stadium (Ekana stadium) in Lucknow which was named after Bhagwan Vishnu. We have no issues with it. The cancer institute which was built during the SP regime was also renamed. Again, we don’t have any issues with it. But, these BJP people claim works done by others as theirs.”

“Also, no one becomes a Yogi just by wearing clothes, one becomes a Yogi because of one’s thoughts,” the SP chief said. In Karhal, Yadav sought people’s support so that the dream of Netaji (the late Mulayam Singh Yadav) to make the SP a national party could be fulfilled. He accused the BJP government of not providing jobs to the youth.

“The BJP is fond of coining words and phases like target of making UP a trillion dollar economy. If a farmer gets proper and fair price for their produce, it is in itself a trillion dollar economy. The ruling party is failing in addressing issues of farmers and students,” the SP chief said, adding that the state government had agreed to meet only half demand of students following their stir in Prayagraj.

“The BJP will lose assembly elections in Maharashtra and that will bring a wave of change in Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed. Escalating his attack on CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, “Our chief minister is laying explosive (gunpowder) in the society but he doesn’t know that his chair itself is in danger. A tunnel is being dug beneath his chair and it is in danger as well.”