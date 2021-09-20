Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh a developed state: Minister
lucknow news

BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh a developed state: Minister

State cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak said BJP government has improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and has developed the state.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:01 PM IST
State cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said the assembly constituency was neglected under the Samajwadi Party government and the BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh a developed state.

State cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said the BJP government had made Uttar Pradesh a developed state. He further said law and order situation had also improved in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak, the minister of legislative, law & justice and rural engineering services said, “Several development projects have been launched in Lucknow central assembly segment. The assembly constituency was neglected under the Samajwadi Party government. Two flyovers- Aishbagh to Lal Kuan and Victoria street— had also been constructed.” Pathak is a BJP legislator from Lucknow central assembly seat.

“A sewage treatment plant (STP) and a drain have been constructed near 1090 crossing. A road has been constructed parallel to Kukrail drain near the DGP office to streamline traffic movement on Lohia Path. Under Smart City project, 150 crore has been spent in the central assembly segment over the construction of sewer system and roads. Shelter homes have also been constructed for the homeless,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

“Under MLA local area development fund, 657.493 lakh has been spent on various development projects in the Lucknow central assembly constituency,” minister said. “The BJP government is committed for the development of the state, Lucknow district as well as the Lucknow central assembly segment,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief found dead in his room

High Court to Uttar Pradesh govt: What steps taken to implement waste management rules

Hathras gangrape, murder case: Family wants trial to be fast-tracked, says victim’s lawyer

Mayawati: Punjab chief minister’s appointment a Congress stunt before polls
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP