BJP government has made Uttar Pradesh a developed state: Minister

State cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said the BJP government had made Uttar Pradesh a developed state. He further said law and order situation had also improved in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak, the minister of legislative, law & justice and rural engineering services said, “Several development projects have been launched in Lucknow central assembly segment. The assembly constituency was neglected under the Samajwadi Party government. Two flyovers- Aishbagh to Lal Kuan and Victoria street— had also been constructed.” Pathak is a BJP legislator from Lucknow central assembly seat.

“A sewage treatment plant (STP) and a drain have been constructed near 1090 crossing. A road has been constructed parallel to Kukrail drain near the DGP office to streamline traffic movement on Lohia Path. Under Smart City project, ₹150 crore has been spent in the central assembly segment over the construction of sewer system and roads. Shelter homes have also been constructed for the homeless,” he added.

“Under MLA local area development fund, ₹657.493 lakh has been spent on various development projects in the Lucknow central assembly constituency,” minister said. “The BJP government is committed for the development of the state, Lucknow district as well as the Lucknow central assembly segment,” he added.