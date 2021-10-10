Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP govt’s days in UP are numbered: Akhilesh
lucknow news

BJP govt’s days in UP are numbered: Akhilesh

Attacking the BJP government in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the days of the government were numbered
SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the UP govt of doing no development work (HT photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:05 PM IST
By S Raju, Meerut

Attacking the BJP government in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the days of the government were numbered.

Addressing his first public rally ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls at Titron in Saharanpur district in western UP, he alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had sold out airports, ports, trains and other government properties.

He further alleged that the Yogi government believed in changing names only and accused it of doing no development work in the state.

Raising the issues of farmers and referring to the Kheri incident, he said, “The Samajwadi Party believes in taking farmers together with them while in the BJPs government they get run over by vehicles.”

“Farmers are being crushed in the rule of BJP. Attempts are also being made to crush the law and a day will come when they ( BJP) will crush the Constitution too,” he alleged.

In a bid to forge an emotional bond with people there, he also remembered former PM and farmer leader Ch Charan Singh, and also Mahendra Singh Tikait.

A huge crowd had gathered to listen to former chief minister and gave him a rousing welcome when he appeared on the dais. SP leaders and supporters from Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bijnor and Noida districts participated in the rally.

