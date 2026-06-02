BJP govt’s policies pushed public to brink of despair: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday heavily criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, claiming its policies have driven citizens to the brink of despair, with some resorting to desperate acts like self-immolation. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Yadav highlighted the protest of contractual drivers and conductors of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) in front of the CM’s residence. He called an incident where some employees allegedly attempted suicide by dousing themselves in petrol “extremely unfortunate”.

“The callous BJP government must immediately take cognizance of the demands of these drivers and conductors and take steps to prevent any untoward incident,” he stated. He added that “For any family, the issue of a job or livelihood is a matter of life and death”.

The SP national president further accused the BJP government of insensitivity, alleging it remains indifferent to the public’s cries due to “the arrogance of power”. He said that inflation, unemployment and corruption have peaked under the BJP, leaving farmers, youth, traders and employees deeply troubled.

“Public disillusionment with the BJP government has grown to such an extent that, having lost all hope, distressed individuals are being driven to the desperate act of self-immolation,” he remarked, alleging that “No one is receiving justice”.

Yadav alleged that the BJP has failed to deliver on key sectors, stating that healthcare, education and power supply systems are “in shambles” after nine years in power. “The BJP has ruined Uttar Pradesh. Throughout its tenure, the BJP has done nothing other than sow seeds of hatred within society,” he asserted.

He concluded by claiming that the BJP makes false promises, misleads the public and shows loyalty to no one. “The people of the state have now realised the true face of the BJP. In 2027, the public will oust the BJP from power and end its misrule,” Akhilesh claimed.