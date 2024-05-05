BJP in habit of speaking lies: Akhilesh

AGRA: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stated that the BJP would not win over 400 seats but would lose over 400 seats because it had no answer to questions posed by voters. He reiterated his allegations that the BJP had designs to change the constitution, but such intentions would not be fulfilled. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a public meeting in Jalesar of the Agra Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday in support of INDIA bloc candidate Suresh Chandra Kardam. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public meeting in the Jalesar area of the Agra Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday in support of INDIA bloc candidate Suresh Chandra Kardam, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is evading questions raised by voters and is not listening to the poor, marginalised, and deprived. The BJP has brought forth irrational schemes like ‘Agniveer’, which provide no security to youth and leave them in the lurch after four years,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav.

“BJP leaders are in the habit of speaking lies, but they should understand that voters this time will change those who plan to change the constitution. Now there will be a discussion on the constitution. Instead of ‘Man Ki Baat’, there will be ‘Jan Ki Baat’,” he said.

“BJP has waived loans of 16 lakh crore of big houses, but the Samajwadi Party will waive off farmers’ loans when in power,” he added.