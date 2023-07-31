BJP in panic due to growing popularity of Oppn alliance: Shivpal

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav has claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is panicked because of the “growing popularity of the Opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA across the country”.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav. (HT file)

On senior SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s recent remarks on Hindu temples, he said what Maurya said was his personal view. “Yesterday (July 30), I started the tour of Purvanchal (eastern UP). We are strengthening the organisation and gathering the socialists. We will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections strongly and will defeat the BJP in U.P.,” he said while talking to media persons in Azamgarh on Monday.

Yadav is on a three-day tour of eastern Uttar Pradesh to mobilise his party workers for the upcoming general election 2024. “The Opposition alliance is very strong. The BJP is in panic all over the country due to the opposition unity,” the senior SP leader claimed. On party leader’s Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement on temples, Yadav said, “That is his (Maurya’s) personal statement. We don’t want to get into that.”

Earlier, on second day of his three-day tour to eastern UP, Yadav held a meeting with party workers at Nehru Hall in Azamgarh. SP workers warmly welcomed Shivpal when he reached Azamgarh from Jaunpur. He said the new party executive of the district will be formed soon.

Asked if he would be SP candidate from Azamgarh LS seat in 2024, he said, “I will follow whatever party instructs.” As per senior SP leader Hariprasad Dubey, the SP national general secretary will take a the night stay in Azamgarh.

On Tuesday morning, he would visit adjoining districts, Dubey added. Party activists in large numbers, including SP’s outgoing district unit president Havaldar Yadav, former MP Nand Kishore Yadav and MLA Durga Prasad Yadav were present on the occasion.

