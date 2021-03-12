Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
lucknow news

BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls

The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
By Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched the Gram Chaupal programme at Gangaganj. (File/Representational Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'gram chaupal' or rural meet programme in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, ahead of the panchayat polls with the focus on listing government’s work including the ongoing crackdown against mafias as proof of the party’s commitment to ensuring rule of law in the state.

The week-long initiative will see Central and UP ministers along with party functionaries visit villages to market the ‘achievements’ of the BJP government in the last four years of its rule. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev flagged the issue of action against mafias by the Yogi government prominently during the launch of the programme.

“Now bulldozers are demolishing ill-gotten property of mafia elements. The criminals are running scared or are behind bars,” he said, during the launch of the ‘gram chaupal’ campaign at Salempur, Gangaganj.

Swatantra Dev, who will be in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday, also mentioned the ongoing construction work for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which he said, only became possible due to PM Modi’s stewardship. He also mentioned abrogation of Article 370 among the key achievements of the Centre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test

Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi

Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion

PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15

Also Read: In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party

The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow. Subsequently, the idea was firmed up during the national BJP chief JP Nadda’s visit to Varanasi. During his visit, Nadda had tasked cadres with popularising the achievements of the Central and the Yogi government in UP.

A major focus of the rural-connect exercise will be at countering the opposition against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news uttar pradesh bjp up panchayat
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP