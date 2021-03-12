IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has inducted leaders from other parties into the SP fold with much fanfare.(PTI Photo)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has inducted leaders from other parties into the SP fold with much fanfare.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party

  • Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
READ FULL STORY
By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:56 AM IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) claims it has the momentum ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as leaders from all other parties are making a beeline to join it. It cites new-inductees from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Trinamool Congress, to buttress it's claim.

SP organised March’s first induction ceremony welcoming leaders from other parties at the SP headquarters in Lucknow. Before that, the previous month saw six such occasions, three of them on successive days — February 19, 20, and 21.

It started with some BSP veterans joining SP in August 2019, a few months after the collapse of the SP-BSP alliance, following the Lok Sabha poll debacle for the two partners. Former BSP minister Ghura Ram, who had been with the party since its inception in 1984, was the first major leader to switch loyalties to the SP in August 2019. Within a fortnight, 17 BSP leaders from Pratapgarh joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Then, former BSP state president Dayaram Pal and ex-Ballia district chief Mithailal Bharati followed suit. In October 2019, former Mau BSP district president Ashok Gautam crossed over to the SP. Former minister Kamlakant Gautam, who quit the BSP after its poor show in the 2017 assembly polls, merged his Rashtriya Bahujan Utthan Party with the SP this month. Ghura Ram died of Covid-19 in July 2020, but the trend continues.

The day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s 65th birthday, BSP's Meerut mayor Sunita Verma, her husband Yogesh Verma (former BSP MLA from Hastinapur and ex-minister) joined the SP on January 16, along with former BSP MLA from Bareilly Vijay Pal Singh. The other entrants included former BSP MLA from Thakurdwara (Moradabad) Vijay Yadav, former UP minister Awadhesh Verma and former BSP MP from Lakhimpur Dawood Ahmed.

Before the Covid induced lockdown, it was only BSP veterans who were joining SP. Post lockdown, other party leaders have also moved to the party.

"It's quite understandable why the trend emerged and became so prominent. The state is getting into the poll mode. Such times are the best for party-hoppers to switch loyalties, find suitable placements. The trend is in favour of the Samajwadi Party because it is the only party that is looking like a challenger to the ruling BJP. The Congress is not visible beyond one or two of their Delhi leaders. The BSP has been in a steady decline and smaller parties are looking for an ally in the SP," said Professor SK Dwivedi, an expert on political affairs.

In October, five-time MP and former Union minister Saleem Sherwani switched over to the SP from the Congress. This happened soon after former Congress MP Anu Tandon and former MP RK Chaudhary joined the SP. Chaudhary, a BSP founder member, had earlier changed sides to the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP camp, too, is not untouched by the trend. In January, former BJP MLA from Mirzapur, Ram Bharti and Gorakhpur's RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) pracharak Vineet Shukla, joined the SP. At their induction ceremony, Akhilesh Yadav said: "The trend shows who is going to form the government in 2022. We will continue to embrace people from other parties without discrimination. They are coming to strengthen the party and make SP win the polls."

Also Read: UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor’s hand with boot

In the last 12 months, SP has held over two dozen joining ceremonies. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav anchors all such events that are held with much fanfare, accompanied by bands playing outside the Lucknow party headquarters gate.

The entire Vikramaditya Marg, where the party office is located, is replete with hoardings of the new entrants. They give mementos such as crowns, photo frames, idols and replicas of the SP symbol bicycle to Yadav who, in turn, hands the SP's red caps to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news uttar pradesh politics samajwadi party sp chief akhilesh yadav cm yogi adityanath behen mayawati
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test

By Oliver Fredrick, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:55 PM IST
: The mysterious gondola that was found buried on the premises of nawabi-era Chhatar Manzil here is approximately 200 years old
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:53 PM IST
: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was a need to follow a strategy for India to establish itself as a superpower by the time the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:50 PM IST
: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav kicked off his party’s campaign for 2022 assembly elections with a cycle rally from Rampur on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:48 PM IST
: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday stayed the publication of the final list of seats reserved for the panchayat polls till March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has provided relief to Ayush Kishore, son of BJP MP from Mohanlalganj, from instant arrest in a case related with alleged scripted attack on him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

LU alumna wins Sahitya Akademi Award

By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noted poet, social worker and novelist Anamilka (she goes by one name) on Friday won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 for her collection of poems ‘Tokri Mein Digant--Theri Gatha: 2014’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
lucknow news

UP cop humiliated rape survivor’s father before a truck hit, killed him: Family

By Haidar Naqvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The family on Wednesday blamed the accused for the accident and said the police were initially reluctant to file a gang-rape complaint and that they made the survivor undergo medical examination five times
READ FULL STORY
Close
representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads

By Manish Chandra Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The communication from the state’s home department also makes it clear for constructions made before January 1, 2011, to be shifted within 6 months in a phased manner to some private property owned by person(s) of that religion
READ FULL STORY
Close
Efforts are also going on to increase the vaccination percentage among the elderly.(REUTERS)
Efforts are also going on to increase the vaccination percentage among the elderly.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark

By Gaurav Saigal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his press conference in Moradabad. (File Pic/Representational)(PTI)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his press conference in Moradabad. (File Pic/Representational)(PTI)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched the Gram Chaupal programme at Gangaganj. (File/Representational Photo)
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched the Gram Chaupal programme at Gangaganj. (File/Representational Photo)
lucknow news

BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls

By Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has inducted leaders from other parties into the SP fold with much fanfare.(PTI Photo)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has inducted leaders from other parties into the SP fold with much fanfare.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior police official said policemen are sensitized to the need to behave properly while dealing with the public, however, some policemen still cross the line.(HT/Picture for representation)
A senior police official said policemen are sensitized to the need to behave properly while dealing with the public, however, some policemen still cross the line.(HT/Picture for representation)
lucknow news

UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor’s hand with boot

By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:27 AM IST
  • The incident came to light after a video showing police head constable's ill treatment of a woman vendor went viral on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP needs to strike balance to meet fiscal challenge

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:28 PM IST
: The Uttar Pradesh government, which presented a large budget of 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

No riots in three years changed UP’s image globally: UP Govt

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
: Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed that the state recorded no incident of communal riots in last three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP