Lucknow News
lucknow news

BJP leader found murdered in Baghpat house

Case of murder lodged against two on the complaint of his son; raids being conducted to arrest the duo caught on CCTV camera while entering the deceased’s house
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Initial investigation revealed that Tomar had expelled Nain from his LPG agency a few months ago on charges of embezzlement . (Pic for representation)

MEERUT BJP leader and former vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Kisan Sansthan, Atmaram Tomar, 75, was found dead at his residence in Baraut town of UP’s Baghpat district, said police on Friday morning.

A case of murder was lodged against the deceased’s relative Praveen Nain and his friend Balram on the complaint of his son Dr Pratap Tomar. Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused who were caught on CCTV camera while entering the deceased’s house. Tomar was staying alone at his Baraut house, said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP (Baghpat).

Praveen Nain is the uncle of Tomar’s younger daughter-in-law.

Initial investigation revealed that Tomar had expelled Nain from his LPG agency a few months ago on charges of embezzlement of funds. But the latter wanted to avenge his insult, said police.

Tomar was a former principal of Janata Vedic Inter College in Baraut and had contested election from the Chaprauli constituency as BJP candidate, but lost. He also served as vice-president of UP Kisan Sansthan. The deceased’s elder son lives in the US while his wife was staying with him. His younger son Dr Pratap Tomar lives in Meerut with his family.

RELATED STORIES

Jadaun said the examination of the CCTV footage confirmed Praveen and Balram’s visit to Tomar’s house. “The post-mortem report confirmed smothering as the cause of death,” he said, adding that the incident occurred early on Friday morning.

