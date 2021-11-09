BJP leader shot at in UP’s Prayagraj, FIR lodged

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at and injured allegedly by some unidentified miscreants at Lehra village under Phaphamau police in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

As per the police, Ajay Sharma, 35, Prayagraj district vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha, suffered five bullet wounds and was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital from where he was later shifted to a private hospital.

In his complaint given to police, Sharma said over half a dozen unidentified assailants opened fire on him while was near a cow shelter. On the basis of his complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the unidentified assailants.

Senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Sarvashreshtha Tripathi said the condition of Ajay Sharma was now out of danger. “Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be the fallout of a property related dispute. However, all angles are under investigation. Ajay has not named anyone yet and informed police that the assailants had their faces covered. Police are yet to receive a written complaint in this connection,” he added.

Circle officer, Soraon, Sudhir Kumar said many empty cartridges were recovered from the site of the crime. Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt for the assailants. Primary investigation revealed that Sharma left home on Monday night for some work.

The police said Sharma, who also deals in property, was returning home when he was waylaid by the assailants outside the village. He tried to flee but the attackers opened fire on him. On hearing sound of gunshots, some villagers rushed to the spot following which the assailants fled. Meanwhile, expressing shock over the incident, BJP Prayagraj media incharge Pawan Srivastava said he hoped the police would soon identify and nab the culprits.