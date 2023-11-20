BJP leaders pay tribute to Ashutosh Tandon in Lucknow

The Lucknow unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised an event to pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopalji’. BJP MLA from Lucknow (East), Tandon, 63, passed away at a Lucknow hospital on November 9. He had been battling cancer for the past some time.

U.P. BJP vice president Pankaj Singh paying floral tribute to party leader Ashutosh Tandon in Lucknow on Nov 20. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, BJP state vice president and MLA Pankaj Singh, Lucknow (metropolitan) president Anand Dwivedi and party MLA Dr Neeraj Bora were present in the tribute meeting.

A number of senior officials, public representatives and people from social organisations also paid homage to Tandon. His brothers Subodh Tandon, Amit Tandon and other family members were also present there.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said Ashutosh Tandon Gopalji will always be remembered as a very popular and hardworking politician. He always told party workers about dedication and duty towards the organisation, he added. “Even though Tandon is not among us today, the ideals and values ​​set by him will always give us energy,” said Dinesh Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said ‘Gopalji’ took forward the political legacy of his father senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh/Bihar governor the Lalji Tandonji very well and left a mark in all fields, be it political or social.

Pankaj Singh said, “This is the truth but it cannot be believed that he is not among us. For the past many months, we were getting information about his health and were praying to God for his speedy recovery. “Today he is no longer physically among us but will always be alive in his memory,” he said.

BJP Lucknow metropolitan unit president Anand Dwivedi said that he had paid tribute to Gopal Bhaiyya with a very moving heart. “This is the first programme in Lucknow in which Gopalji is not present,” said his brother Amit Tandon said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}