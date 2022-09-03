BJP leaders visit east U.P. dists, ask cadre to ensure party’s win on max LS seats

A day after holding meetings with party’s west U.P functionaries, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including state party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak as well as Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, held meetings in various districts of east U.P. on Friday.

“East U.P. is in the focus of the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the party candidates had lost Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Rae Bareli and Sharvasti seats. The party has set a target of winning all 80 seats of U.P. in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The party is working to win these seats to achieve the target. To gear up, senior leaders are holding meetings in various districts,” a BJP leader said.

BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary held a meeting with party leaders and workers in the party office in Varanasi. He called upon the party workers to maintain regular communication with the people in their areas and to tell them about the schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.

Chaudhary said, “The BJP has set the target to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha 2024 election as well as the urban local bodies election that are likely to be held soon. The hard work of the party workers will pay dividends with the victory of the party in the election.”

“U.P. is fast moving on the path of the development. Under the BJP government, U.P. is free from communal violence, crime and corruption,” he added. Meanwhile, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh had meal at the residence of a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in neighbouring Chandauli district.

Addressing a meeting, Singh said, “The BJP government is working for the welfare of all the communities while the Samajwadi Party, the Bhaujan Samaj Party and the Congress are concerned about the welfare of their families. The U.P. government has constituted a committee of the ministers to review development projects in various districts.”

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya held a meeting with party leaders and reviewed the progress of development projects in Mirzapur district. He directed the officers to complete all the projects on schedule and ensure that the poor people get benefits of the government schemes. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak held meeting with party leaders, office bearers and workers in Jaunpur district.