BJP leaders visit east U.P. dists, ask cadre to ensure party’s win on max LS seats
BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary held a meeting with party leaders and workers in the party office in Varanasi
A day after holding meetings with party’s west U.P functionaries, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including state party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak as well as Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, held meetings in various districts of east U.P. on Friday.
“East U.P. is in the focus of the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the party candidates had lost Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Rae Bareli and Sharvasti seats. The party has set a target of winning all 80 seats of U.P. in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The party is working to win these seats to achieve the target. To gear up, senior leaders are holding meetings in various districts,” a BJP leader said.
BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary held a meeting with party leaders and workers in the party office in Varanasi. He called upon the party workers to maintain regular communication with the people in their areas and to tell them about the schemes launched by the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.
Chaudhary said, “The BJP has set the target to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha 2024 election as well as the urban local bodies election that are likely to be held soon. The hard work of the party workers will pay dividends with the victory of the party in the election.”
“U.P. is fast moving on the path of the development. Under the BJP government, U.P. is free from communal violence, crime and corruption,” he added. Meanwhile, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh had meal at the residence of a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in neighbouring Chandauli district.
Addressing a meeting, Singh said, “The BJP government is working for the welfare of all the communities while the Samajwadi Party, the Bhaujan Samaj Party and the Congress are concerned about the welfare of their families. The U.P. government has constituted a committee of the ministers to review development projects in various districts.”
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya held a meeting with party leaders and reviewed the progress of development projects in Mirzapur district. He directed the officers to complete all the projects on schedule and ensure that the poor people get benefits of the government schemes. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak held meeting with party leaders, office bearers and workers in Jaunpur district.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
