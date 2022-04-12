BJP man, aides booked for attacking Lakhimpur violence case witness

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against a BJP office-bearer and some others in Rampur district on Monday for allegedly attacking and threatening an eyewitness in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case against junior union home minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, police officials said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the FIR was lodged at Bilaspur police station of Rampur district and the police were investigating the matter.

Rampur superintendent of police Ankit Mittal said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Hardeep Singh, who is key witness and one of the victims in the Lakhimpur violence incident.

Mittal further said a police team visited the alleged crime spot and initial investigation suggested that “it was a case of road rage and had nothing to do with Lakhimpur violence case.”

Singh is witness in the Lakhimpur violence main case wherein Ashish Mishra’s jeep crushed protesting farmers, killing four of them and injuring many others on October 3, 2021.

In the FIR, Singh alleged that BJP district general secretary Meher Singh Deol, one Siravjeet Singh Ghumman and three other unidentified people attacked and threatened him when he was returning from a Gurudwara at around 7 pm on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged Deol blocked his way when he, along with two others -- Satindra Singh and Jagjeet Singh -- reached near King Villa hotel in Rampur.

He further said in the FIR that Deol and his other associates threatened to shoot him if he turned up as witness in the Lakhimpur violence case, and also hit him with the butt of a revolver due to which he suffered injuries on his face.

He said the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he visited Lakhimpur court in connection with the case.