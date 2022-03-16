Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP may get another shot at winning Azam’s assembly seat
lucknow news

BJP may get another shot at winning Azam’s assembly seat

BJP had failed to grab the Rampur seat in the just concluded UP assembly polls as Azam Khan won it for the ninth time
Azam Khan is likely to resign from assembly seat to retain his Rampur Lok Sabha seat. (File photo)
Azam Khan is likely to resign from assembly seat to retain his Rampur Lok Sabha seat. (File photo)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 11:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow

The BJP might get another shot at winning the ‘invincible’ Rampur assembly seat of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The saffron party failed to grab the Rampur seat in the just concluded UP assembly polls as Khan won it for the ninth time.

Khan is likely to resign from assembly seat to retain his Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

In 2017, despite the Modi wave, Khan had won the Rampur assembly seat and in 2019 Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima had won it in the by-polls.

In 2022, Khan was behind bars but he clinched the seat. In fact, BJP has never won this seat.

In 2022, when 73-year-old Khan was in jail, the BJP fielded Akash Saxena, 46, against him. Akash is the person who filed about 30 of the nearly 100 FIRs in Rampur against Khan. On the other hand, a Rampur royalty, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, attempted to win the seat on Congress ticket.

In this Muslim majority constituency, Kazim was not the only Muslim aspirant for the seat. Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sadaqat Hussain and Aam Aadmi Party’s Faizal Khan tried to win the seat.

Despite three Muslim rivals, which could have divided the Muslim votes making victory likely for Akash, Khan triumphed.

Kazim could win only about 4,000 votes, Hussain just about the same number of votes, Faizal less than 2,000 votes and Akash 76,000 votes.

Interestingly, Khan won the seat bettering his previous performance and bagged 1.31 lakh votes against his 1.02 lakh votes in 2017 and 95,000 votes in 2012 when the SP government came to power with a full majority for the first time in the state and Akhilesh Yadav became the chief minister.

“Sabse zyada bulldozer Rampur mein chala, lekin BJP jeet nahi payi. Azam Khan jeet gaye,” SP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had commented on the Rampur results.

Rajbhar won his Zahoorabad seat in Ghazipur in the recent elections and in his statement meant that the BJP government used bulldozers the maximum in Rampur to demolish constructions related to Khan, yet he won.

Rampur as a district, and Rampur as an assembly constituency, has 52% Muslims of the total population. “This, combined with loyalty to the Khan family, rejects even other Muslim rivals on the seat. Many felt that this time it would be tough for Khan with so much of slander against him, the cases against him, he being in jail, and three Muslim candidates and BJP’s Akash Saxena contesting against him. But Khan Saheb won effortlessly -- without any campaign,” said an SP functionary in Rampur, preferring not to be named.

Khan is in jail since September 2019 with 80 criminal cases against him related to land encroachment and criminal intimidation.

If Khan resigns the assembly seat, it will necessitate by-polls. “The SP is likely to field a family member of Khan, who has never contested an election,” said an SP leader of Rampur. Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatima is a Rajya Sabha member, while his son Abdullah Azam Khan had won another Rampur district seat, Suar, in the recently concluded elections.

Since Khan he began contesting the Rampur seat in 1989, only once any rival party could win it -- that was Congress in 1996. Tazeen Fatima won the seat when he resigned from it after winning the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pankaj Jaiswal

    Pankaj Jaiswal is Chief of Bureau, Uttar Pradesh and covers politics. His continued interest in rural, distress, and development journalism, fetched him a handful of prestigious awards and fellowships. Pankaj is a photo-journalist too and tweets at @augustus29lotus

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978.

    Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon

    Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.

  • Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai in February. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case

    After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.

  • Students sit and study in the playground of a college in Bangalore on March 15, 2022, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

    Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott

    The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.

  • The bench underscored that the limitations imposed on religious practices on the ground of public order, morality and health would cover beliefs and practices even those considered essential or vital by those professing the religion (ANI)

    Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab

    Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.

  • The LG reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior Delhi govt officers. (PTI)

    Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police

    An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out