BJP MLA, son booked after woman alleges harassment

AGRA An FIR was registered against BJP MLA from Fatehabad assembly constituency Chotey Lal Verma and his son Laxmi Kant Verma in Agra after a woman, in her thirties, accused the lawmaker’s son of rape, assault and harassment, said police.

In the FIR with the Tajganj police station here on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the woman, a mother of two, claimed to be the legally wedded wife of Laxmi Kant Verma and accused him of threatening her and marrying another woman.

The case was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 494 (bigamy) and 328 (armed robbery) of the IPC, said Bhupendra Baliyan, in-charge of Tajganj police station.

BJP MLA Chotey Lal Verma distanced himself from the episode, claiming that he had nothing to do with the matter as he had never met the woman and was neither in contact with his son.

“The state leadership of the party has been apprised of the matter and it is up to them to respond on it. The case is more related to the son of the MLA,” stated Garran Kishore Kushwaha, district president of the BJP.

In her FIR, the complainant narrated the ordeal she faced since 2003 when she was a student and was known to the daughter and the family of the MLA. The woman alleged she was raped by Laxmi Kant Verma in November 2003 after being called at the house of the accused.

“Laxmi Kant Verma’s father is an influential politician thus I could not gather courage to lodge a complaint. The accused continued to molest me. He married me in a temple and got me a job of a receptionist at a cyber cafe in Agra, but I had to move out of Agra with parents. Laxmi Kant kept harassing and threatening me,” stated the woman in the FIR.

The woman also accused the MLA’s son of getting her pregnancy aborted against her wishes and marrying another woman. According to the complainant, false cases were registered against her and she was beaten, harassed and threatened by the accused.

Chotey Lal Verma is currently the BJP MLA after defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Roopal Dixit. He had been MLA from Fatehabad on BSP ticket in the past and is known for changing loyalties while being active in Fatehabad assembly constituency of Agra district.