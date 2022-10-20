BJP MP announces auditorium in Ballia in MSY’s memory

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Virendra Singh Mast on Wednesday said a ‘samvaad bhawan’ (dialogue centre) will be constructed in Ballia in the memory of late socialist icon and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The MP said he had written to district magistrate Saumya Agarwal directing her to sanction ₹25 lakh from his local area development fund for the auditorium’s construction — proposed to be built on the premises of the civil court in Ballia.

Yadav died on October 10 at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged spell of illness.

Despite ideological and political differences, the late socialist leader was a “down to earth” politician who was hailed for his sensitivity towards the common man, Mast said about Yadav.

“He built his political career from scratch, dedicated himself to the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and left an indelible mark, not just in UP’s politics, but nationally too,” the MP added.

Samajwadi Party leaders welcomed the BJP MP’s gesture.

SP spokesperson I P Singh has already written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking that the Bharat Ratna be bestowed posthumously on their party’s founder.

“I think there can’t be a more deserving recipient of the coveted award,” Singh had written in his letter to the President.

The Samajwadi Party had announced earlier that it will hold ‘shraddhanjali sabhas (prayer meetings)’ across the state in Yadav’s memory on Friday.