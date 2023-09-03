BJP names former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as its RS candidate from UP

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state. BJP’s Dinesh Sharma was one of the two deputy chief ministers in the first term of Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh between 2017-22 (File Photo)

The by-election, scheduled for September 15, was necessitated due to the demise of incumbent BJP MP Hardwar Dubey on June 26. The term for the seat is till November 2026.

The BJP ensured caste community as like Dubey, Sharma too belongs to the Brahmin community.

The BJP’s clout in the Uttar Pradesh assembly will ensure that Sharma sails through with ease, even in the unlikely scenario of a party choosing to put up a candidate.

Sharma (59) was appointed as BJP national vice-president in August 2014.

He was one of the two deputy chief ministers in the first term of Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh between 2017-22.

The polling for the by-election will be held on September 15 from 9am to 4pm and the counting of votes will take place on the same day.