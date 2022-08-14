BJP, RSS trying to hide ‘dark pages’ of their past through Tricolour campaign: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) were trying to hide the “dark pages” of their past through the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.
The former UP chief minister also alleged that the BJP was hell-bent on destroying the sanctity of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s independence.
There were reports of the national flag being sold by BJP workers at many places, he said. “While this flag is a symbol of pride for crores of Indians, it is a commodity for the BJP. It should stop setting up shops for everything. Playing with the pride of the national flag is shameful and condemnable,” Yadav said, according to a party statement.
Under public pressure and for selfish power gains, the BJP and RSS were attempting to hide the “dark pages” of their past by displaying the national flag, he alleged.
He also alleged that the RSS, the political fountainhead of the ruling BJP, did not accept the national flag and the Constitution even after Independence.
Accusing the RSS of siding with the British during the freedom struggle, Yadav said the Samajwadi Party carried forward the legacy of independence by running a door-to-door tricolour campaign from August 9 to August 15.
In a tweet two days ago, Yadav said, “BJP offices have become tricolour shops...BJP should tell how much GST will have to be paid on the flags.” To stress his point, he had also attached a video of the national flag being sold.
Referring to the unfurling of a large national flag atop a 207-foot-tall pole in the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow during the Samajwadi Party government, Yadav alleged that after the BJP government assumed office in Uttar Pradesh, the practice of police personnel saluting the Tricolour every evening was stopped.
Taking pot shots at the BJP, Yadav alleged that in some places BJP leaders were photographed holding the flag upside down.
In Chitrakoot, the BJP district president was seen keeping the national flag near his feet and the BJP MLA from Lakhimpur and BJP leaders in Etawah did not even know how to hold the Tricolour properly, he alleged.
Such degrading treatment of the national flag was inexcusable, Yadav stressed.
(With PTI inputs)
