Lucknow News
lucknow news

BJP sensing defeat in 2022 UP polls: Cong

UP Cong chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, in a press statement, said the BJP is feeling jittery due to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s aggressive campaign in the state
UP Cong chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, in a press statement, said the BJP is feeling jittery due to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s aggressive campaign in the state (HT file)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was getting signals of defeat and so its top leaders were camping in Lucknow ahead of 2022 assembly polls in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu, in a press statement, said the BJP was feeling jittery due to aggressive campaign that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched in the state. He said this was the main reason why the top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, were camping in the state.

Lallu said these BJP leaders were not seen in the state when the people were allegedly dying to shortage of oxygen amid fight against Covid-19. He claimed that about 700 farmers had lost their lives in the agitation against three farm laws. He alleged that the state government was spending large amount of money, earned from taxes, on advertisements to make “false” claims of development. He said the law and order was at the lowest ebb in the state.

